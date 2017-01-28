Latest Stories
#MarineNotice - The latest Marine Notice from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport (DTTAS) advises that University College Dublin is running a scientific wave measurement campaign deploying a bed mounted ADCP at Inis Meáin in the Aran Islands s…
Sunken Boat Sparks Strangford Lough Fuel Spill Fears29th January 2017
#StrangfordLough - Leaking fuel from a submerged boat in Strangford Lough has promoted environmental concerns, as BelfastLive reports. The three-masted vessel, which is believed to have been abandoned some time ago in Portaferry Harbour after crashing into the quay, sank…
Long Stay Red Tanker 'Iver Ability' Departs Dublin Bay for Dutch Port29th January 2017
Iver Ability, the red hulled ship, anchored in Dublin Bay since August, left its six–month mooring yesterday, bound for the Dutch Port of Delfzijl. The long term anchorage of the ship followed a 'reaction' onboard the Asphalt/Bitumen tanker during her…
Taoiseach Announces €6M Investment & 20 New Jobs At Co Mayo Marine Research Facility28th January 2017
#MarineScience - Taoiseach Enda Kenny today (Saturday 28 January) announced the creation of 20 new jobs and a €6 million investment in the Marine Institute's facility in Newport, Co Mayo. The 20 new positions will be based at Newport research…
Shipping Review: Launch of Seafarers Website, River Grounding & Storms Delay ‘Whiskey’ Cargo28th January 2017
ShippingReview - Jehan Ashmore reviews the shipping scene from among the following stories of the past fortnight. The Department of Transport has launched its new Seafarers website resource for all seafarers, fishers, recreational craft users and others looking to obtain…
Sailor of the Year Awards Reminded Us There Are Events Beyond the Majors28th January 2017
Although it was no surprise when Annalise Murphy was enthusiastically acclaimed as the Volvo Sailor of the Year 2016 last night in Dublin, the ceremonies around her “coronation” were a reminder that our boat sports and amateur sailors are great…
#SailorOfTheYear – Olympic hero Annalise Murphy has been named Afloat Irish Sailor of the Year for 2016. August’s Sailor of the Month for her silver medal victory at Rio 2016 was presented with her prize by Irish Sailing Association (ISA) president…
Howth Yacht Club's Volunteers Step Up To The Plate27th January 2017
It takes between 60 and 70 dedicated special voluntary workers to keep a multi-functional organisation like Howth Yacht Club running smoothly with a friendly atmosphere around the place writes W M Nixon. That number is in addition to the elected…
#Tourism - The Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East, Titanic Belfast and the Causeway Coast will be first and foremost in Tourism Ireland’s marketing plans for the coming months as Ireland celebrates a record-breaking year for tourism in 2016. Coastal…
Cork Docklands Site Comes To Market27th January 2017
#CorkHarbour - More than three acres of Cork docklands are coming to market, as the Irish Examiner reports. The lands comprise a warehouse property between Monahan Road and Centre Park road east of the city centre, in an area already…
Solo Rower Hennigan Holds Off Three-Man Crew27th January 2017
#Rowing: Solo oarsman Gavan Hennigan and the three-man American Oarsmen are locked in a stirring battle for the lead in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. With two four-men crews already finished, the Irishman, who took over in third early on,…
Record Breaking Volumes for Warrenpoint Port27th January 2017
#Warrenpoint - Trade figures for Warrenpoint Harbour Authority released today reveal record volumes in tonnage of goods imported and exported through the Co. Down port for the year 2016. The port recorded 3.48 million tonnes of cargo – a 7.4%…
Winds of Change Await Final ‘W’ Class Arklow Bulker In Service27th January 2017
#FinalWbulker - Arklow Castle (5,054dwt) this month became the third ‘C’ class cargoship launched, the same number had been built for older ‘W’ class bulkers, in which only one remains in service, writes Jehan Ashmore. This third and final sister…
Podcast – Meitheal Mara Plan For Cork & A Voyage for Mad Men27th January 2017
Hello there and welcome aboard this week’s edition of Seascapes the maritime programme, this week we hear about the future plans of Meitheal Mara; we have music from Gordon Lightfoot and the epic tale of “The Wreck of the Edmund…
#WhiskeyPlant - A cargoship in Scotland was delayed in loading distillery tanks bound for an Irish whiskey plant due to recent storms hitting the UK coast, writes Jehan Ashmore. The 81m short-sea trader Scot Explorer (1996/2,521dwt) was stuck in Buckie…
Inland Fisheries Ireland launches Celtic Sea Trout Project Report following Irish-Welsh Collaboration27th January 2017
Inland Fisheries Ireland has published a new report called The Celtic Sea Trout Project (CSTP) which addresses significant knowledge gaps around sea trout. This migratory trout has a significant fisheries value however some sea trout fisheries in parts of Ireland…
Traditional Fishing Cutter 'Dagmar Aaen' Handles Big Seas (Video)27th January 2017
This video clip (below) of Dagmar Aaen was shot during an Ocean Change expedition, while enroute from Ushuaia, Argentina to Piriapolis, Uruguay. Dagmar Aaen is a sturdy old time vessel originally built to be a fishing cutter in 1931. Though…
Irish Sailor of The Year to be Announced Tonight at The RDS, Dublin27th January 2017
There is no surprise that sailing superstar Annalise Murphy is the front runner for tonight's top prize at the Volvo Irish Sailing Awards in Dublin. This month, the Olympic Silver Medalist topped the public online vote for the award but…
International Sail Training Award For Spirit of Oysterhaven Tall Ship & Safe Haven27th January 2017
Cork based Tall Ship Spirit of Oysterhaven sail training vessel & Safe Haven Ireland, a sail training charity that focuses on the integration of migrants in Irish society, and has won an international award at the International Sail Training Awards. These…
Mike Peyton 1921 – 201726th January 2017
Mike Peyton, dubbed “The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist”, died yesterday (January 25) just five days after his 96th birthday. A modest, shy man, he eschewed the spotlight and seemed unaware of the esteem which in sailors all around the world…