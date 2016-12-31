Ireland's sailing, boating & maritime magazine

In association with ISA Logo The Irish Sailing Association

Featured Stories

Latest Stories
Members of Ireland’s RS fleet in action
RS Sailing

Friendships Through RS Sailing Key To Future Of Dinghy Classes Says All Ireland Champ

31st December 2016
#RS200 - Friendship is key to keeping Ireland’s youth dinghy sailing classes alive, according to this year’s All Ireland Champion sailor Alex Barry. Speaking to Afloat.ie ahead of January’s RS200 open days at the Royal Cork Yacht Club, Barry laments…
Wicklow RNLI involved in the search for a missing man in Wicklow this past week
RNLI Lifeboats

Nothing Found In Search For Man Missing From Wicklow Harbour

31st December 2016
#RNLI - Wicklow RNLI expressed their concern for the family of a man missing in the Wicklow Harbour area since Tuesday (27 December). As previously reported on Afloat.ie, a multi-agency response was launched on Tuesday morning after the man, said…
(Top) Bonito as she was in Strangford Lough in 1884 and (above) Bonito as she was in Dun Laoghaire for many years under Roy Starkey’s ownership
W M Nixon

New Boats for Ireland For The New Year? There Are Other Ways to Change...

31st December 2016
The traditional timing of the London International Boat Show as soon as possible after New Year’s Day may have been shifted about in recent years as the changing dynamics of the European marine industry and the sheer dominance through size…
Ireland’s Lifeboats In 2016 - In Video
RNLI Lifeboats

Ireland’s Lifeboats In 2016 - In Video

30th December 2016
#RNLI - The RNLI has compiled at video looking back at the work of the lifesaving charity in Ireland during 2016 through the footage taken from its lifeboats’ onboard cameras.
Chief executive rejects ‘mad’ proposal for Hollywood-style complex on the Poolbeg Peninsula
Dublin Port

Boss at Dublin Port Says Poolbeg Film Studio Plan Is ‘Daft’

30th December 2016
#PortEstate -Chief executive of Dublin Port Eamonn O’Reilly has described as “mad”, “daft” and an “attempt at a landgrab” plans for a Hollywood-style film studio on the Poolbeg Peninsula. As The Irish Times writes the port company will next month…
Shannon Airport is increasingly prone to flooding with predicted sea level rises over the next 80 years
Coastal Notes

Climate Change Prompts New Coastal Erosion & Flooding Plan

30th December 2016
#CoastalNotes - Coastal defences and protections against flooding are outlined in a new Department of Transport plan to prepare Ireland for future climate change, as The Irish Times reports. The draft consultation report, Developing Resilience to Climate Change in the…
Green Dragon
Volvo Ocean Race

Green Dragon Sails Again – This Time As a VOR 2020 'Mirpuri Foundation' Project

30th December 2016
Ireland's 2009 Green Dragon Volvo Ocean Race boat will sail again in the 2020 edition of the round–the–world–race to promote the work of a non profit organsation. As our photo above shows the famous Irish vessel has been rebranded as 'Mirpuri…
Irish Navigator Adrienne Cahalan
Sydney to Hobart

Irish Navigator Adrienne Cahalan First Woman to Complete 25 Sydney–Hobart Races

30th December 2016
Irish Navigator Adrienne Cahalan who is, one of Australia's most celebrated yachtswoman, arrived in Hobart aboard the Brenton Fischer skippered TP52 Ragamuffin this week, to cement her place as the first woman ever to compete in 25 Sydney Hobart Yacht…
Forty Three (43) nationwide Coast Guard volunteer units responded to 1042 incidents
Coastguard

EPIRBs Responsible For Directly Saving Lives of Five Mariners – Coast Guard End of Year Statement

29th December 2016
Use of Personal Locator Beacons (PLBs) and Electronic Position Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRBs) were responsible for directly saving the lives of Five Mariners in 2016 according to an end of year commentary by the Coast Guard. One of these incidents…
Glenua & Friends lecture series resumes in the New Year beginning next month - the topic is Ernest Shackleton's Story - 100 Years Later
News Update

Lecture: Ernest Shackleton's Story - A Hundred Years Later

29th December 2016
#LectureShackleton -An illustrated lecture: "Ernest Shackleton's Story - A Hundred Years Later"  by Kevin Kenny will take place on Thursday 12 January 2017 (20:00hrs) at the Poolbeg Yacht & Boat Club, Ringsend, Dublin 4. There will be an entry fee…
The Minister has ordered a review of “Catch and Release” Element of Fisheries Management Policy
Angling

73 Rivers Open for Salmon Angling in 2017

29th December 2016
Mr. Sean Kyne T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, has approved a suite of regulations and bye-laws that will govern the wild salmon and sea trout fisheries in 2016. These will come into…
Enda O'Coineen is faced with a number of different repair scenarios
Vendee Globe

Enda O'Coineen Diverts in Vendee Globe For 'Major Issue' Repairs

29th December 2016
Enda O'Coineen has had to take the prudent, but tough decision, to turn back north in the Vendee Globe Race and separate away from the six strong pack of boats he had been racing closely with, playing tag with the…
Gary and Paul O'Donovan, Olympic silver medallists.
Rower of the Year

Gary and Paul O'Donovan Afloat Rowers of the Year

28th December 2016
#Rowers of the Year: The Afloat Rowers of the Year for 2016 are Paul O’Donovan and Gary O’Donovan. Between them they brought Ireland two gold medals and two silvers at top international events in 2016.  The highlight was the silver…
Shane Ross was responding to a strongly-worded attack on the company in the Dáil Richard Boyd Barrre
Dublin Bay

Delay In transfer of Dun Laoghaire Harbour Company to Council ‘Not Satisfactory’ - Ross

28th December 2016
#PortTransfer - Minister for Transport Shane Ross has said the transfer of the Dún Laoghaire Harbour Company to local authority control is taking too long, writes The Irish Times. “Dún Laoghaire is certainly the slowest of these ports that will…
Bangor Lifeboat Saves Swimmer In Ballyholme Bay
RNLI Lifeboats

Bangor Lifeboat Saves Swimmer In Ballyholme Bay

28th December 2016
#RNLI - At 8.10am this morning (Wednesday 28 December), Bangor RNLI’s volunteer crew responded to a request from HM Coastguard to rescue a young man reported to be in difficulty while swimming 200 metres off the shore in Ballyholme Bay.…
Rescuers taking the casualty up the cliff face at Ardglass on Tuesday afternoon 27 December
RNLI Lifeboats

Portaferry Lifeboat In Multi-Agency Rescue Of Man In Ardglass Cliff Fall

28th December 2016
#RNLI - Volunteers from Portaferry RNLI went to the aid of a man who had fallen down a cliff at Ardglass Golf Club on the Co Down coast yesterday (Tuesday 27 December). The Portaferry lifeboat, an inshore Atlantic 85, launched…
New Zealander Jim Delagat’s Volvo 70 Giacomo is currently overall winner of the Sydney-Hobart Race, and highly likely to hold her place.
Sydney to Hobart

Irish Sailing Hopes in Sydney–Hobart Race Dampened & Dashed

28th December 2016
While Ireland basks in unusual January sunshine, in the alleged Southern Hemisphere summer the normally picturesque approaches to Hobart in Tasmania have seen dull, damp and drifting conditions for the groups of legendary Australian and international racing machines struggling to…
A ship at Marina Point in Cork Harbour
Island Nation

Not Enough People Listen to the Sound of the Sea

28th December 2016
When I changed tack in my journalistic career and moved, after nearly 30 years from mainstream reporting to specialising in marine matters, I was told by a number of people that I would be “wasting my time” because it was…
ICHI BAN Matt Allen's Judel Vrolijk 52 with Gordon Maguire onboard
Sydney to Hobart

New Race Record in Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

27th December 2016
Arriving in Hobart at 02:31.20 on Wednesday 28 December, Anthony Bell’s 100-ft Maxi Perpetual LOYAL has set a new race record of 1 day, 13 hours, 31 minutes, 20 seconds at the Rolex Sydney Hobart and in the process secured…
Anthony Bell’s hundred-footer Perpetual LOYAL has chopped nearly five hours off the course record for the Rolex Sydney-Hobart Race
Sydney to Hobart

Irish Eyes on Howth Yacht Club's Gordon Maguire As He Holds Lead To Hobart

27th December 2016
As records tumble in this fastest-ever Rolex Sydney-Hobart Race with Anthony Bell’s line honours-winning hundred footer Perpetual LOYAL taking four hours and fifty-one minutes off the previous best time set by the late Bob Oatley’s Wild Oats XI, Matt Allen’s…

Featured Sections

Irish Sailing Association
ICRA
vdlr sidebutton

Featured Clubs

DBSC

Featured Blogs

W M Nixon - Sailing on Saturday
Tom MacSweeney - This Island Nation
RTE Seascapes
BSB sidebutton

Popular Stories

Please show your support for Afloat by donating

Afloat Ireland's Sailing and Boating Magazine

Copyright © 2017 Baily Publications Ltd Terms and Conditions