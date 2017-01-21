Latest Stories
McKeown Crashes Through Six Minutes to Set New Irish Record21st January 2017
#Rowing: Paul O’Donovan set a new personal best – by just .1 of a second - and was the top lightweight at the Irish Indoor Rowing Championships today. The outstanding peformance of the day at the University of Limerick belonged,…
Trout Takes On Salmon For Crown Of Ireland’s Fish Counters21st January 2017
#Seafood - A Howth-based seafood company is hoping to broaden Irish people’s taste for fish beyond the usual salmon, as TheJournal.ie reports. Winners of the recent BIM National Seafood Award for Innovation in Seafood Processing, Oceanpath teamed up with Goatsbridge…
Neil O’Hagan Talks Tall Ship Plans, Enda’s Vendée Globe Challenge & More At Greystones SC Next Week21st January 2017
#SailingTalk - The next event in Greystones Sailing Club’s Winter Wednesdays series of talks hosts Neil O'Hagan of the Atlantic Youth Trust, the project that aims to bring about Ireland's next sail training tall ship. O’Hagan is also on-shore co-ordinator…
Dun Laoghaire Regatta Casts Net To Celebrate Kingstown Bicentenary21st January 2017
There could well be as many opinions as to what constitutes a true classic or traditional boat as there are owners of these often highly individual craft. As part of the celebration of the Bicentenary of Dun Laoghaire Harbour –…
Minister Simon Coveney TD launched the new Strategic Plan of Meitheal Mara, Cork Harbour’s community boatyard and maritime heritage organisation. The organisation’s plans for the future are ambitious and include the realisation of an expanded Meitheal Mara as part of…
P&O Handle Highest Freight Volumes on North Channel Service Since 201120th January 2017
#FreightVolumes - Operator P&O Ferries has announced that it handled the highest volume of freight in five years on its Larne-Cairnryan service in 2016. The ferry and logistics company's route on the North Channel linking Northern Ireland and Scotland handled…
Thomson Finishes Second in Vendee Globe20th January 2017
Alex Thomson, the British sailor with strong Irish roots, has finished the Vendée Globe solo round the world yacht race in second-place after 74 days 19 hours 35 minutes and 15 seconds at sea. Thomson, 42, crossed the finish line…
Planners Meet With Potential Buyers of Port of Cork Buildings20th January 2017
#PortBuildings - Des Cahill the Lord Mayor of Cork has said Council planners have met with potential buyers for the historic Port of Cork buildings on Custom House Quay. The site writes the Evening Echo, includes the Custom House and…
OCI Election: Irish Sailing's Colm Barrington Seeks 'Athlete Rather than Official Centred Organisation'19th January 2017
The Irish Sailing Association (ISA) has nominated Colm Barrington (70) as a candidate for 'First Vice President' in February's election of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) Executive Committee. The Irish sailing champion and former Aer Lingus Chairman says he is…
The New Oyster Super Yachts 565 & 59519th January 2017
In 2011 Oyster announced the Oyster 885 following extensive research and development of the project to build the Oyster 100 and 125. Observing that the LY2/3 code requirements meant the Oyster 100 had only 5 cabins for the owner and…
Dublin Bay Incinerator: The Pyramid of Poolbeg or Ziggurat Of Zandymount? You Tell Us...19th January 2017
Those of us who only occasionally head down the Sandymount seafront along the inner reaches of Dublin Bay will be driving carelessly if we give the attention it deserves to the impressive new structure which is taking shape on the…
Contract Signed For Aran Islands Flights19th January 2017
#AranIslands - Galway Bay FM reports that a new contract for the decades-old aeroplane service to the Aran Islands has been signed. As previously reported on Afloat.ie, the long-awaited PSO contract will see flights continue between the Galway Bay islands…
Armel Le Cléac'h Wins Vendee Globe Race19th January 2017
French sailor Armel Le Cléac'h has today won the Vendée Globe, setting a new record for the solo non-stop round the world race in the process. Le Cléac'h, 39, from Brittany, crossed the finish line of the race in Les…
Seagoing Rival 41 Yacht For Sale With Real Round–The–World Cred19th January 2017
It’s remarkable how many thoughtful sailors decide on the Rival 41 when they seek an able seagoing vessel which they know will fulfill their cruising dreams, and will do so with a minimum of hassle and a maximum of comfort…
Irish Influence Remains In Vendée Globe’s Final Hours19th January 2017
#VendéeGlobe - Despite Enda O’Coineen’s New Year mishap taking him out of contention, the battle for victory in the Vendée Globe retains a distinct Irish flavour. Although he conceded yesterday that his chances of victory were slim – confirmed by…
Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h is expected to cross the finish line at approximately 1530hrs UTC today after 74 days at sea. The French skipper is currently 36 nautical miles from the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne, France,…
New World Record in Atlantic Rowing Race19th January 2017
#Rowing: The Atlantic rowing race in which Irishman Gavan Hennigan is doing remarkably well has produced a new world record. The American four Latitude 35 crossed the line first in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, winning the race in 35…
Round Ireland Record Holders To Set The Pace In The Caribbean19th January 2017
Next month, more than 70 yachts are expected to take part in the RORC Caribbean 600, the Royal Ocean Racing Club's stunning race around 11 Caribbean islands. American yachts have had a winning streak in this classic offshore race, winning…
Boot Dusseldorf Opens on Saturday19th January 2017
Boot Dusseldorf, the 48th International Boat Show, will open this Saturday and continue through Jan. 29 at the fairgrounds in Dusseldorf, Germany. Organisers said the event will reflect the international market with a broad range of boats, yachts and water…
Vendee Globe Victory 24 Hours From Le Cléac'h's Grasp18th January 2017
British sailor Alex Thomson – with Cork Harbour connections – today conceded that his chances of overhauling Vendée Globe leader Armel Le Cléac'h on the home strait of the Vendee Globe were slim, despite narrowing the gap to just 35…