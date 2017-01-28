Ireland's sailing, boating & maritime magazine

The ADCP deployed off Inis Meáin as of Saturday 28 January for the next three-and-a-half months
Marine Science

Marine Notice: Deployment Of Seabed-Mounted Current Profiler At Inis Meáin

29th January 2017
#MarineNotice - The latest Marine Notice from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport (DTTAS) advises that University College Dublin is running a scientific wave measurement campaign deploying a bed mounted ADCP at Inis Meáin in the Aran Islands s…
The location of the sunken vessel at the end of Cook Street Quay south of Portaferry
News Update

Sunken Boat Sparks Strangford Lough Fuel Spill Fears

29th January 2017
#StrangfordLough - Leaking fuel from a submerged boat in Strangford Lough has promoted environmental concerns, as BelfastLive reports. The three-masted vessel, which is believed to have been abandoned some time ago in Portaferry Harbour after crashing into the quay, sank…
Iver Ability – a 'reaction' onboard the Asphalt/Bitumen Tanker led to its long term anchorage on Dublin Bay from August 2016 to January 2017
Ports & Shipping

Long Stay Red Tanker 'Iver Ability' Departs Dublin Bay for Dutch Port

29th January 2017
Iver Ability, the red hulled ship, anchored in Dublin Bay since August, left its six–month mooring yesterday, bound for the Dutch Port of Delfzijl. The long term anchorage of the ship followed a 'reaction' onboard the Asphalt/Bitumen tanker during her…
The Marine Institute's research facility in Newport, Co Mayo
Marine Science

Taoiseach Announces €6M Investment & 20 New Jobs At Co Mayo Marine Research Facility

28th January 2017
#MarineScience - Taoiseach Enda Kenny today (Saturday 28 January) announced the creation of 20 new jobs and a €6 million investment in the Marine Institute's facility in Newport, Co Mayo. The 20 new positions will be based at Newport research…
Storms in Scotland delayed loading of distillery tanks on board Scot Explorer as above. The project cargo was bound for Jameson's Old Distillery, Midleton, Co. Cork
Ports & Shipping

Shipping Review: Launch of Seafarers Website, River Grounding & Storms Delay ‘Whiskey’ Cargo

28th January 2017
ShippingReview - Jehan Ashmore reviews the shipping scene from among the following stories of the past fortnight. The Department of Transport has launched its new Seafarers website resource for all seafarers, fishers, recreational craft users and others looking to obtain…
Pictured (L-R) last night at the Volvo Sailing Awards at the RDS, Dublin were Youth Sailor of the Year Nominee Aoife Hopkins, Winner Ewan MacMahon, Sailor of the Year Annalise Murphy, Youth Sailor of the Year Nominee Sophie Crosbie and Youth Sailor of the Year Nominee Nicole Hemeryck
W M Nixon

Sailor of the Year Awards Reminded Us There Are Events Beyond the Majors

28th January 2017
Although it was no surprise when Annalise Murphy was enthusiastically acclaimed as the Volvo Sailor of the Year 2016 last night in Dublin, the ceremonies around her “coronation” were a reminder that our boat sports and amateur sailors are great…
Annalise Murphy taking the stage to accept her Irish Sailor of the Year award at the RDS Concert Hall this evening
News Update

Olympic Silver Medallist Annalise Murphy Is Irish Sailor Of The Year 2016

27th January 2017
#SailorOfTheYear – Olympic hero Annalise Murphy has been named Afloat Irish Sailor of the Year for 2016. August’s Sailor of the Month for her silver medal victory at Rio 2016 was presented with her prize by Irish Sailing Association (ISA) president…
Howth YC’s main committee boat, Star Point, is a case of “handsome is as handsome does”. But even a workhorse like this benefits from dedicated TLC which was provided in recent weeks by a work party of members set up by club volunteers to make her look her best and provide a vastly improved and more economical performance
Howth YC

Howth Yacht Club's Volunteers Step Up To The Plate

27th January 2017
It takes between 60 and 70 dedicated special voluntary workers to keep a multi-functional organisation like Howth Yacht Club running smoothly with a friendly atmosphere around the place writes W M Nixon. That number is in addition to the elected…
Skellig Michael will appear once more in the next Star Wars movie due out in December 2017
Aquatic Tourism

Focus On Coastal Tourism As Ireland Celebrates Record Visitor Numbers In 2016

27th January 2017
#Tourism - The Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East, Titanic Belfast and the Causeway Coast will be first and foremost in Tourism Ireland’s marketing plans for the coming months as Ireland celebrates a record-breaking year for tourism in 2016. Coastal…
The current warehouse site near Cork City Marina is zoned for mixed use and will be of interest to both commercial and residential developers
Cork Harbour

Cork Docklands Site Comes To Market

27th January 2017
#CorkHarbour - More than three acres of Cork docklands are coming to market, as the Irish Examiner reports. The lands comprise a warehouse property between Monahan Road and Centre Park road east of the city centre, in an area already…
Gavan Hennigan
Rowing

Solo Rower Hennigan Holds Off Three-Man Crew

27th January 2017
#Rowing: Solo oarsman Gavan Hennigan and the three-man American Oarsmen are locked in a stirring battle for the lead in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. With two four-men crews already finished, the Irishman, who took over in third early on,…
Warrenpoint Port on the shores of Carlingford Lough, have revealed record volumes for the year 2016
Ports & Shipping

Record Breaking Volumes for Warrenpoint Port

27th January 2017
#Warrenpoint - Trade figures for Warrenpoint Harbour Authority released today reveal record volumes in tonnage of goods imported and exported through the Co. Down port for the year 2016. The port recorded 3.48 million tonnes of cargo – a 7.4%…
The third and final sister of a trio of 'W' class bulkers, Arklow Wind berthed at Ocean Pier, Alexandra Basin, Dublin. Asides the funnel's plume of black smoke, note the wash generated from the propeller and raised cargo-hold hatch cover. At the stern is mounted the free-fall lifeboat above the anchor port.
Ports & Shipping

Winds of Change Await Final ‘W’ Class Arklow Bulker In Service

27th January 2017
#FinalWbulker - Arklow Castle (5,054dwt) this month became the third ‘C’ class cargoship launched, the same number had been built for older ‘W’ class bulkers, in which only one remains in service, writes Jehan Ashmore. This third and final sister…
Marcus Connaughton interviews Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces – Vice Admiral Mark Mellett for the Afloat/Seascapes podcast
Seascapes

Podcast – Meitheal Mara Plan For Cork & A Voyage for Mad Men

27th January 2017
Hello there and welcome aboard this week’s edition of Seascapes the maritime programme, this week we hear about the future plans of Meitheal Mara; we have music from Gordon Lightfoot and the epic tale of “The Wreck of the Edmund…
Storm force conditions in Buckie, Scotland delayed in the loading of whiskey distillery tanks on board Scot Explorer. The 55m single-hold cargoship was bound for Jameson's Old Distillery plant in Midleton, Co. Cork
Ports & Shipping

Storms in Scotland Delay Loading of Distillery Tanks for Irish Whiskey Plant

27th January 2017
#WhiskeyPlant - A cargoship in Scotland was delayed in loading distillery tanks bound for an Irish whiskey plant due to recent storms hitting the UK coast, writes Jehan Ashmore. The 81m short-sea trader Scot Explorer (1996/2,521dwt) was stuck in Buckie…
Pictured were Dr Willie Roche, Senior Research Officer at Inland Fisheries Ireland, Minister Sean Kyne T.D. and Dr Cathal Gallagher, Head of Research at Inland Fisheries Ireland at the launch of the Celtic Sea Trout Project.
Fishing

Inland Fisheries Ireland launches Celtic Sea Trout Project Report following Irish-Welsh Collaboration

27th January 2017
Inland Fisheries Ireland has published a new report called The Celtic Sea Trout Project (CSTP) which addresses significant knowledge gaps around sea trout. This migratory trout has a significant fisheries value however some sea trout fisheries in parts of Ireland…
Cutter Dagmar Aaen on passage through the Roaring forties
Tall Ships

Traditional Fishing Cutter 'Dagmar Aaen' Handles Big Seas (Video)

27th January 2017
This video clip (below) of Dagmar Aaen was shot during an Ocean Change expedition, while enroute from Ushuaia, Argentina to Piriapolis, Uruguay. Dagmar Aaen is a sturdy old time vessel originally built to be a fishing cutter in 1931. Though…
Class of '16 – Sailors in the running for tonight's top prize
News Update

Irish Sailor of The Year to be Announced Tonight at The RDS, Dublin

27th January 2017
There is no surprise that sailing superstar Annalise Murphy is the front runner for tonight's top prize at the Volvo Irish Sailing Awards in Dublin. This month, the Olympic Silver Medalist topped the public online vote for the award but…
Trainees on a Safe Haven Ireland cruise on the Spirit of Oysterhaven
Tall Ships

International Sail Training Award For Spirit of Oysterhaven Tall Ship & Safe Haven

27th January 2017
Cork based Tall Ship Spirit of Oysterhaven sail training vessel & Safe Haven Ireland, a sail training charity that focuses on the integration of migrants in Irish society, and has won an international award at the International Sail Training Awards. These…
Mike Peyton at work in his studio
News Update

Mike Peyton 1921 – 2017

26th January 2017
Mike Peyton, dubbed “The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist”, died yesterday (January 25) just five days after his 96th birthday. A modest, shy man, he eschewed the spotlight and seemed unaware of the esteem which in sailors all around the world…

