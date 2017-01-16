Latest Stories
Kenneth Rumball Galway Talk – from Optimist Sailing to Offshore Racing & Running a Sailing School16th January 2017
Irish National Sailing School Principal Kenneth Rumball heads west this month to give a chat about his sailing career. All are welcome to Galway Bay Sailing Club on Wednesday,18th of January at 8pm. Here's what the Oranmore club can expect: I…
Photo–Finish for Vendée Globe Predicted, Le Cléac'h & Thomson Separated By Only 78 Miles16th January 2017
The Vendée Globe is going down to the wire with the leading pair of Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson split by just 78 miles as they enter the final 1,000 miles to the finish. Thomson has been playing catch-up…
Boarncruiser Wins 'Wheelhouse & Cockpit Cruisers' Award16th January 2017
The annual Motor Boat Awards was celebrated last night at a gala dinner in London hosted by Motor Boat & Yachting magazine and sponsor Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance An audience of over 250 international guests saw the 2017…
Stars to Shine at Indoor Rowing Championships16th January 2017
#Rowing: The entry for the Irish Indoor Rowing Championships on Saturday (January 21st) at the University of Limerick is over 200 up on last year, a new record for the event. There are 1202 entrants from 115 clubs, 63 of…
Enda O'Coineen Will Not Be First Irish Solo Circumnavigator16th January 2017
The current Vendee Globe Race non-stop round the world is deservedly attracting enough attention without having to make over-stated claims on behalf of some of its participants writes W M Nixon. The official website is today carrying a story that…
Common Dolphins Strand In Dungarvan16th January 2017
#MarineWildlife - The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group reports on the stranding of three common dolphins in Dungarvan at the weekend. Two of the three dolphins were still alive when found on Friday (13 January), though they were in “poor…
Accurate Forecast Puts off Fireball Participation at DMYC?16th January 2017
Yesterday’s diminished Fireball fleet in DMYC’s Frostbite Series may have been a consequence of the actual weather mirroring the forecast writes Cormac Bradley. XCWeather had been predicting winds of 17 knots with gusts up to 28 knots from a WNW…
Team GB's Saskia Tidey to Coach Irish RS200s16th January 2017
The Irish RS200 class association has announced Olympian Saskia Tidey has agreed to coach the Irish fleet for an ISA-supported class training weekend on Feb 4/5 at the Royal St George Yacht Club in Dun Laoghaire. Saskia competed for Ireland…
Cork Brothers Convicted Of Illegal Salmon Fishing16th January 2017
#Angling - Two Cork brothers have been convicted of stroke hauling a salmon last August in breach of Section 170 (1) of the 1959 Fisheries Act last August. At a sitting of Clonakilty District Court on 3 January, Judge David…
Durcan & Whitaker Prepare for 29er EuroCup16th January 2017
Royal Cork's Harry Durcan was back on the water in Crosshaven, County Cork at the weekend with crew Harry Whitaker in advance of their first 29er skiff event of the year in Spain in February. The first Eurocup of 2017…
British sailor Alex Thomson – with Cork Harbour connections – today smashed the world record for the greatest distance sailed solo in 24 hours notching up 536.8 miles on his 60ft racing yacht. Thomson, 42, is currently in second place…
Vendee Globe Leaders Sprint to the Finish15th January 2017
The race to the Vendée Globe finish line today became an all-out, neck-and-neck sprint as the leading pair's speedos rocketed into the 20s. After several days of slow progress north in light winds, Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson (with…
Cruise & Ferry Finalists: Irish Travel Industry Awards 201715th January 2017
#Awards&Shows – The Irish Travel Industry Awards ceremony is to take place in Dublin on 26 January in the historic surroundings of the Round Room of the Mansion House. The annual awards are an initiative of the Irish Travel Agents…
Former Dalkey Resident Is Godmother to Cruiseship Deployed On Direct Cruises from Dublin15th January 2017
#DirectCruises - Former resident of Bulloch, Dalkey, Co. Dublin, TV Broadcaster and radio personality, Gloria Hunniford who is godmother to CMV’s flagship Magellan is to make direct cruises from Dublin Port this season, writes Jehan Ashmore. Hunniford who lived at…
Locals Encouraged in Dalkey to Object to Bulloch Harbour Plans15th January 2017
#BullochHarbour - Locals in Dalkey opposed to the building of a residential and retail development in Bulloch Harbour writes The Irish Times have been encouraged to lodge planning objections before the January 19th deadline. More than 100 people attended a…
Wind Rows In Behind Hennigan14th January 2017
#Rowing: The winds have finally changed in his favour and Gavan Hennigan has been taking advantage to put distance between him and the challengers for the third place he holds in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge rowing race. On the…
Waterford Marine Wildlife Deaths Blamed On Pair Trawling14th January 2017
#PairTrawling - Winter season pair trawling has been blamed for a spate of marine wildlife deaths on the Waterford coast this week, as the Irish Examiner reports. Locals in Ardmore discovered four seals and a porpoise washed up on their…
Clontarf Section Of Dublin Bay Cycleway To Open March14th January 2017
#S2S - The latest section of the Sutton to Sandycove (S2S) cycle route around Dublin Bay will not be opened till March due to delays on water main works, as Irish Cycle reports. Once completed, the new cycle track —…
River Slaney Salmon Ban Angers Gorey Anglers14th January 2017
#Angling - Gorey anglers have expressed ‘outrage’ over the closure of the River Slaney for salmon fishing in 2017, as the Gorey Guardian reports. Minister of State Seán Kyne said the move was made to help replenish and conserve stocks…
Replacement Mast Gets Enda O’Coineen One Step Closer To Record Books14th January 2017
#VendéeGlobe - Just days after admitting his “dream is shattered” after his dismasting off New Zealand at the halfway mark of the Vendée Globe, Irish skipper Enda O’Coineen is already preparing for a return to the water. And as the…