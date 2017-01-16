Ireland's sailing, boating & maritime magazine

Kenneth Rumball instructing in Dun Laoghaire harbour this autumn. He will give a talk about taking his teaching from a hobby to a full professional career in Galway Bay Sailing Club on January 18
How To Sail

Kenneth Rumball Galway Talk – from Optimist Sailing to Offshore Racing & Running a Sailing School

16th January 2017
Irish National Sailing School Principal Kenneth Rumball heads west  this month to give a chat about his sailing career. All are welcome to Galway Bay Sailing Club on Wednesday,18th of January at 8pm. Here's what the Oranmore club can expect:  I…
Leader Armel Le Cléac'h has under 500 miles to the finish line
Vendee Globe

Photo–Finish for Vendée Globe Predicted, Le Cléac'h & Thomson Separated By Only 78 Miles

16th January 2017
The Vendée Globe is going down to the wire with the leading pair of Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson split by just 78 miles as they enter the final 1,000 miles to the finish. Thomson has been playing catch-up…
The Boarncruiser 1300 Elegance won the Motorboat Awards 2017 in London.
Boat Sales

Boarncruiser Wins 'Wheelhouse & Cockpit Cruisers' Award

16th January 2017
The annual Motor Boat Awards was celebrated last night at a gala dinner in London hosted by Motor Boat & Yachting magazine and sponsor Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance An audience of over 250 international guests saw the 2017…
Shane Mulvaney and Paul O'Donovan at the Irish Indoor Championships 2016.
Rowing

Stars to Shine at Indoor Rowing Championships

16th January 2017
#Rowing: The entry for the Irish Indoor Rowing Championships on Saturday (January 21st) at the University of Limerick is over 200 up on last year, a new record for the event. There are 1202 entrants from 115 clubs, 63 of…
Marine artist Pete Hogan, who circumnavigated the world solo in the gaff ketch Molly B in the 1990s, has found it difficult to persuade people that he wasn’t the first Irishman to round Cape Horn single-handed – he says that it was Bill King, back in 1973.
Vendee Globe

Enda O'Coineen Will Not Be First Irish Solo Circumnavigator

16th January 2017
The current Vendee Globe Race non-stop round the world is deservedly attracting enough attention without having to make over-stated claims on behalf of some of its participants writes W M Nixon. The official website is today carrying a story that…
One of the dolphins that stranded in Dungarvan on Friday 13 January
Marine Wildlife

Common Dolphins Strand In Dungarvan

16th January 2017
#MarineWildlife - The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group reports on the stranding of three common dolphins in Dungarvan at the weekend. Two of the three dolphins were still alive when found on Friday (13 January), though they were in “poor…
Accurate Forecast Puts off Fireball Participation at DMYC?
Fireball

Accurate Forecast Puts off Fireball Participation at DMYC?

16th January 2017
Yesterday’s diminished Fireball fleet in DMYC’s Frostbite Series may have been a consequence of the actual weather mirroring the forecast writes Cormac Bradley. XCWeather had been predicting winds of 17 knots with gusts up to 28 knots from a WNW…
Eight new RS200s have arrived over the winter into Cork Harbour
RS Sailing

Team GB's Saskia Tidey to Coach Irish RS200s

16th January 2017
The Irish RS200 class association has announced Olympian Saskia Tidey has agreed to coach the Irish fleet for an ISA-supported class training weekend on Feb 4/5 at the Royal St George Yacht Club in Dun Laoghaire. Saskia competed for Ireland…
Cork Brothers Convicted Of Illegal Salmon Fishing
Angling

Cork Brothers Convicted Of Illegal Salmon Fishing

16th January 2017
#Angling - Two Cork brothers have been convicted of stroke hauling a salmon last August in breach of Section 170 (1) of the 1959 Fisheries Act last August. At a sitting of Clonakilty District Court on 3 January, Judge David…
UK 29er National Championship winners Harry Durcan and Harry Whitaker are heading for Spain next month
Youth Sailing

Durcan & Whitaker Prepare for 29er EuroCup

16th January 2017
Royal Cork's Harry Durcan was back on the water in Crosshaven, County Cork at the weekend with crew Harry Whitaker in advance of their first 29er skiff event of the year in Spain in February. The first Eurocup of 2017…
Thomson notched up 536.8 miles on his 60ft racing yacht in 24 hours
Vendee Globe

Thomson Smashes World Record for Greatest Distance Sailed Solo in 24 hours

16th January 2017
British sailor Alex Thomson – with Cork Harbour connections –  today smashed the world record for the greatest distance sailed solo in 24 hours notching up 536.8 miles on his 60ft racing yacht. Thomson, 42, is currently in second place…
Alex Thomson (with Irish connections) is blasting towards the home straight of the solo round the world race in winds of up to 30 knots.
Vendee Globe

Vendee Globe Leaders Sprint to the Finish

15th January 2017
The race to the Vendée Globe finish line today became an all-out, neck-and-neck sprint as the leading pair's speedos rocketed into the 20s.  After several days of slow progress north in light winds, Armel Le Cléac'h and Alex Thomson (with…
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat forms this backdrop as cruiseships anchor off Villefranche-sur-Mer, south of France in 2010: (L-R) Thomson Holiday, Disney Magic (maiden call to Dublin last year) and Grand Holiday (now Magellan: see today's Afloat.ie report)
News Update

Cruise & Ferry Finalists: Irish Travel Industry Awards 2017

15th January 2017
#Awards&Shows – The Irish Travel Industry Awards ceremony is to take place in Dublin on 26 January in the historic surroundings of the Round Room of the Mansion House. The annual awards are an initiative of the Irish Travel Agents…
Former resident of Bulloch, Dalkey, Co. Dublin, TV and radio personality, Gloria Hunniford who named CMV's current flagship Magellan which is to make direct cruises from Dublin Port this season
Cruise Liners

Former Dalkey Resident Is Godmother to Cruiseship Deployed On Direct Cruises from Dublin

15th January 2017
#DirectCruises - Former resident of Bulloch, Dalkey, Co. Dublin, TV Broadcaster and radio personality, Gloria Hunniford who is godmother to CMV’s flagship Magellan is to make direct cruises from Dublin Port this season, writes Jehan Ashmore. Hunniford who lived at…
Fergal McLoughlin, An Taisce and Susan McDonnell from the Bulloch Harbour Preservation Association at a public meeting on the proposed development at Bulloch Harbour Dalkey.
Dublin Bay

Locals Encouraged in Dalkey to Object to Bulloch Harbour Plans

15th January 2017
#BullochHarbour - Locals in Dalkey opposed to the building of a residential and retail development in Bulloch Harbour writes The Irish Times have been encouraged to lodge planning objections before the January 19th deadline. More than 100 people attended a…
Gavan Hennigan
Rowing

Wind Rows In Behind Hennigan

14th January 2017
#Rowing: The winds have finally changed in his favour and Gavan Hennigan has been taking advantage to put distance between him and the challengers for the third place he holds in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge rowing race. On the…
Herring shoals attract seals and cetaceans to the South Coast in big numbers each winter
Marine Wildlife

Waterford Marine Wildlife Deaths Blamed On Pair Trawling

14th January 2017
#PairTrawling - Winter season pair trawling has been blamed for a spate of marine wildlife deaths on the Waterford coast this week, as the Irish Examiner reports. Locals in Ardmore discovered four seals and a porpoise washed up on their…
Map showing the section of the S2S due to open in March
Dublin Bay

Clontarf Section Of Dublin Bay Cycleway To Open March

14th January 2017
#S2S - The latest section of the Sutton to Sandycove (S2S) cycle route around Dublin Bay will not be opened till March due to delays on water main works, as Irish Cycle reports. Once completed, the new cycle track —…
River Slaney Salmon Ban Angers Gorey Anglers
Angling

River Slaney Salmon Ban Angers Gorey Anglers

14th January 2017
#Angling - Gorey anglers have expressed ‘outrage’ over the closure of the River Slaney for salmon fishing in 2017, as the Gorey Guardian reports. Minister of State Seán Kyne said the move was made to help replenish and conserve stocks…
Enda O'Coineen was dismasted 180 nautical miles south east of Dunedin in New Zealand on New Year’s Day
Vendee Globe

Replacement Mast Gets Enda O’Coineen One Step Closer To Record Books

14th January 2017
#VendéeGlobe - Just days after admitting his “dream is shattered” after his dismasting off New Zealand at the halfway mark of the Vendée Globe, Irish skipper Enda O’Coineen is already preparing for a return to the water. And as the…
