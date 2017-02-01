Latest Stories
The latest photos of the restoration work on Ireland's only remaining Sail–Trader Ilen reveal wonderful new Larch planked bulwarks are begining to embrace the 56–ft sailing ketch. They will be expected to shoulder many an Atlantic sea, according to Gary MacMahon, of…
Atlantic Rower Hennigan Sets Up Exciting Finish1st February 2017
#Rowing: After 5,000 kilometres of rowing, Gavan Hennigan is in a race to the line in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. The three men of American Oarsmen are finishing fast, hoping to take third from the Irishman in the row…
Devising a New Approach to Cork Harbour Cruiser Racing1st February 2017
I visited my Sigma 33, appropriately named SCRIBBLER – II to be particular, as there was a previous incarnation, a Ruffian 23, which proudly bore SCRIBBLER 1. My visit was to check her out, see how she was surviving the…
Mega Yacht Sets New Record For Most Southerly Navigation1st February 2017
#Offshore - A giant private yacht has broken the record for the most southerly navigation, reaching 78°43.997’ S and 163°41.421’ W at the Bay of Whales in Antarctica’s Ross Sea. The World, a 43,188-ton yacht with 272 crew and carrying…
Irish Green and Dutch Orange Newbuilds Meet At Port of London1st February 2017
#ArklowThames - This week Afloat reported on stories from the Strait of Dover and it is on the other side of the Kent coast that a new ship, part of the Arklow Shipping fleet was until yesterday at anchorage, writes…
World Sailing Headquarters To Relocate To London1st February 2017
World Sailing's headquarters will relocate from Southampton to central London, UK in late summer 2017. The selection of London as the new home for the International Federation comes after an extensive evaluation process of possible locations undertaken since the election…
Dr Otto Glaser 1926 – 20171st February 2017
Otto Glaser of Howth Yacht Club, who has died at the age of 90, had been closely and personally affected by much of the trauma engulfing 20th Century Europe. Yet he emerged as the embodiment of a civilised, cultured and…
Guinness World Records has today confirmed that organisers of the Southampton Boat Show 2016, together with hundreds of visitors and exhibitors, have successfully beaten the world record for the ‘largest human image of a boat’. The previous record of 323…
Restored Sail Trader 'Ilen' To Grace 25th Glandore Classic Boat Festival31st January 2017
Glandore Classic Boat Regatta celebrates its 25th anniversary this July with a Parade of Sail that will feature the fully restored AK Ilen, Ireland's sole surviving Sail Trader. There will be four days of first class racing, with eight different…
Scotline Take Time-Charter of Dutch Short-Sea Ship Trading to Ireland31st January 2017
#Scotline – Scotline the short-sea timber products operator recently took a time-charter of Lady Ariane which berthed in Wicklow Port today, writes Jehan Ashmore. The box shaped singledecker had sailed from the Swedish port of Varberg. The Scandinavian port that…
Marine Institute Recruiting Temporary Laboratory Analyst For Foodborne Viruses In Shellfish31st January 2017
#Jobs - The Marine Institute requires a laboratory analyst to provide support to a two-year research project investigating norovirus, hepatitis A virus, hepatitis E virus and sapovirus concentrations in oysters. The work will primarily involve laboratory based detection of the…
Talks Over Return Of Blackpool Tower Liferaft31st January 2017
#Galway - Irish Water Safety in engaged in talks with Galway City Council over the possibility of reinstating the liferaft at Blackpool Diving Tower. Councillors last year rejected proposals to replace the amenity after a poor health and safety assessment in…
Offshore Sailors Beware As Sea Kidnappings Rise31st January 2017
#Piracy - Offshore cruisers are urged to be vigilant as the latest figures show a rise in sea kidnappings despite a global decrease in piracy. Practical Boat Owner has more on a recent report from the ICC’s International Maritime Bureau…
Ship Snapshot: Cargoship Scrap-Trades On the Irish Sea31st January 2017
#ShipSnapshot – Lady Adriane berthed at Wicklow Port this morning in the wake of another short-sea trader, the 89m Bounder which at the weekend was loaded with scrap metal, writes Jehan Ashmore. It was a busy scene as trucks shuttled…
Half Of Europe’s Shark Species Found In Irish Waters31st January 2017
#MarineWildlife - A whopping 71 species of shark can be found swimming in Irish waters. That’s according to the new New Red List of Cartilaginous Fish, as reported by TheJournal.ie, which adds that half of all sharks in Europe can…
DBSC Spring Chicken Series Expects Late Rush of Entries for First Dublin Bay Racing of 201731st January 2017
Organisers of Dublin Bay Sailing Club's Rathfarnham Ford sponsored Spring Chicken Series are expecting a last minute rush to enter Sunday's first of six races. More than 25 boats are already entered but the 2017 warm–up series usually attracts double that…
Irish Fishing Industry Wants Clarity Over Brexit31st January 2017
#Brexit - Concern is spreading across Ireland’s fishing industry over the impact of Brexit on Irish fishing grounds and markets, as The Irish Times reports. The potential impact of fishing vessels from elsewhere in the EU that might be expelled…
MAPFRE Back for Another Volvo Ocean Race Challenge in 2017-1831st January 2017
MAPFRE will be back on the start line for the Volvo Ocean Race in 2017-18, the Spanish team announced on Tuesday. MAPFRE, backed by the Madrid-based global insurance company, are the third confirmed entry for sailing’s toughest team event, which…
Henri Lloyd Sailing Gear Teams Up With Fast40+Class31st January 2017
Premium British marine and lifestyle clothing brand, Henri Lloyd has announced a three year partnership with the FAST40+ Class. As the Official Technical Clothing Partner to the FAST40+ Class, Henri Lloyd will be working alongside the class organisers and owners to…
Larne Lifeboat Crew Train Alongside Prestwick Coastguard Helicopter31st January 2017
#RNLI - Larne RNLI launched their all-weather lifeboat Dr John McSparron and inshore lifeboat Terry on Sunday (29 January) to take part in the exercise to simulate recovery of a casualty to a helicopter in an emergency situation. The joint…