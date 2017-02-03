Ireland's sailing, boating & maritime magazine

Marine Notice: Hi-Line Protocols For Helicopter SAR Assistance
Rescue

Marine Notice: Hi-Line Protocols For Helicopter SAR Assistance

3rd February 2017
#MarineNotice - The latest Marine Notice from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport (DTTAS) details the proper hi-line protocols when receiving assistance from a search and rescue helicopter. The notice follows the findings of last year's MCIB report into…
Angling on the Annalee tributary of the Erne
Angling

Public Consultation On River Erne Trout Conservation Byelaw

3rd February 2017
#Angling - Inland Fisheries Ireland is seeking submissions from angling enthusiasts and other interested parties in relation to a proposal to introduce a byelaw to: Introduce a minimum takeable size limit for trout of 30cm (12"). Introduce a bag limit…
Hyperbaric chambers like this one at Canada's Simon Fraser University are used to treat decompression sickness
Diving

Galway Earmarked For Hyperbaric Therapy Centre

3rd February 2017
#Diving - Planning permission is being sought for a new hyperbaric therapy centre in Galway city centre, as Galway Bay FM reports. Regularly used for the treatment of damaged body tissues, hyperbaric facilities are also key to the treatment of…
Bottlenose dolphins will be among the many cetacean species monitored by the new NI-led project
Marine Science

NI Scientists Head Whale & Dolphin ‘Listening’ Project

3rd February 2017
#MarineScience - Scientists from Northern Ireland will lead a new project monitoring whale and dolphin sounds off the Scottish and Irish coasts, as BBC News reports. The scheme led by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) will see a network…
Youghal RNLI's inshore lifeboat
RNLI Lifeboats

Youghal RNLI Assists Two On Fishing Vessel In First 2017 Callout

3rd February 2017
#RNLI - Youghal RNLI came to the assistance of two people last weekend after their fishing vessel got into difficulty off the Cork coast. The volunteer crew was requested to launch their inshore lifeboat last Saturday (27 January) at 3.55pm…
Sailors of the year collect their awards at the RDS
Seascapes

Afloat's Sailors of the Year Celebrate at the RDS – Seascapes Podcast

3rd February 2017
"Hello and welcome aboard this week's edition of Seascapes your maritime programme, this week a full report from last weekend's Afloat.ie Volvo – Irish Sailing Association Annual Awards at the Royal Dublin Society Concert Hall in Ballsbridge, we'll bring you…
SOLENT WATERS: View from wheelhouse of short-sea trader Velox. In recent years she stood-in for an Irish flagged cargoship (for ship's identity, read below) that went off UK-Channel Islands service for drydocking in Dublin.
Ports & Shipping

Trading Cowes Pair Call to East Coast Ports

3rd February 2017
#TradingCowes – A pair of short-sea traders based at Cowes, Isle of Wight have called to two Irish east coast ports that are some 30 nautical miles apart, writes Jehan Ashmore. Vedette is docked in Dublin Port while at Wicklow…
Mr Cool. When Stewart Hosford in Cork got the shock news that the very new Hugo Boss had been seriously damaged in a test sail off the coast of northwest Spain in the Autumn of 2015, he calmly set in train a rapid retrieval programme, and continued with his planned speaking engagement that evening with the Irish Atlantic Youth Trust.
Sailor of the Month

Hosford & Thomson Are Afloat.ie 'Sailors of the Month for January'

3rd February 2017
Back in the Autumn of 2015, the CEO of Alex Thomson Racing, Stewart Hosford of Cork Harbour, had just received news that the very new IMOCA 60 Hugo Boss, with Thomson on board testing his latest craft to the limit,…
SEA-DOG: Husky, a tug workboat made a short coastal passage from Howth Harbour to her homeport of Wickow Port this morning. She is seen last weekend on the Vartry and at a routine berth on the North Quay. Astern are boats of the fishing fleet of the east coast harbour.
Ports & Shipping

Husky Heads Home from Howth Harbour

3rd February 2017
#Towage – Alpha Marine's tug-workboat Husky headed to her homeport of Wicklow Port this morning having been at Howth Boatyard, writes Jehan Ashmore. The robust looking Belfast registered 8 tonnes bollard pull tug had used the boat-haul or 'Synchrolift' facility…
DLRCoCo councillors unanimously agreed "serious risks for the local authority" had been raised in the due diligence report on Dún Laoghaire Harbour Company at a meeting last month
Ports & Shipping

Council Confirms Risk Assessment On Dun Laoghaire Harbour Transfer

3rd February 2017
#PortTransfer - The Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (DRCoCo) executive will undertake a full risk assessment into the transfer of ownership of Dun Laoghaire Harbour to the local authority, it has emerged. The assessment process will aim to identify the best…
Oympic silver medallist Annalise Murphy was crowned Sailor of the Year at the RDS last week. The 26–year–old Dubliner goes in search of the Women's World Moth title in July
Moth

Sailor of the Year Annalise Murphy Leads the Charge for Moth Womens' World Championship Honours

3rd February 2017
Afloat.ie's Sailor of the Year, Annalise Murphy, the 2016 Laser Radial Olympic Silver Medallist and 2014 Women's Moth World Champion, leads the charge in the growing women's fleet of this year's Moth World Championships scheduled for Malcesine, Italy. Murphy's Rio…
Waves break over the Great South Wall at Poolbeg, Dublin
Dublin Bay

Waves Crash Over Great South Wall at Poolbeg on Dublin Bay

3rd February 2017
As Ireland braces itself for stormy conditions next week, photographer John Coveney captured waves breaking over the Great South Wall at Poolbeg on Dublin Bay during yesterday's Southeasterly Gale.  Met Eireann say South to southwest winds will continue to occasionally…
The 2017 Fireball Europeans & Nationals will be sailed at Lyme Regis Sailing Club
Fireball

2017 Fireball Europeans & Nationals at Lyme Regis Sailing Club

2nd February 2017
The UK Fireball class in association with Lyme Regis sailing club have opened entries for the 2017 Fireball Europeans & Nationals.  The first round of early entry closes on the 19th March for an event scheduled for 18th-25th August. The…
Doyen of the Dublin Judges and George Chapman, Honorary Dublin Judge, serenaded by a barbershop sextet at the 2015 Judges Dinner in RStGyC
National YC

Yacht Race Judges Sit For Dinner At The National Yacht Club

2nd February 2017
The Dublin Judges Group is an informal grouping of ISA Judges (and would-be judges) in the Greater Dublin area. The group provides a useful service for clubs, classes by transmitting their requests for judges to man protest committees for events.…
Noel Butler & Stephen Oram lead the DMY Fireball Frostbites
Fireball

Fireballs Find Out About Vagaries of Forecasting

2nd February 2017
In the build-up to last weekend's Fireball racing at the DMYC Frostbites, the forecast from Thursday on XCWeather suggested it might not be possible to get a race in, but by early Sunday morning the forecast was down to 12…
An RNLI Lifeboat operating in stormy seas
RNLI Lifeboats

RNLI & Irish Coast Guard Urge Public to ‘Respect the Water’ As Poor Weather Hits the Coast

2nd February 2017
The Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI are urging everyone to 'Be Aware' and 'Respect the Water' in the wake of recent warnings of poor weather hitting the Irish coast. While severe storms and flooding are highlighted nationally, people can…
UNIQUE PORT: Irish Rail operates Rosslare Europort from where is seen Welsh routes rivals ferries: Isle of Inishmore of Irish Ferries and berthed nearby Stena Europe at the outer pier. Both companies also have continental connections to France.
Ferry

Celebrating 30 Years of Irish Rail, Operators of Rosslare Europort

2nd February 2017
#Rail&Sail – Rosslare Europort is a unique Irish port as the Co. Wexford harbour is operated by state-owned Irish Rail (Iarnród Éireann) which today celebrates its 30th anniversary, writes Jehan Ashmore. Irish Rail was established on 2 February 1987 and…
'Connecting Ships, Ports & People' On World Maritime Day
Ports & Shipping

‘Connecting Ships, Ports & People’ On World Maritime Day

2nd February 2017
#WorldMaritimeDay - 'Connecting Ships, Ports and People' is the theme of this year's World Maritime Day on Thursday 28 September. Discussing the place of the International Maritime Organization (IOM) in achieving the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, IOM secretary-general Kitack Lim…
Record-breaking irish solo rower, gavan hennigan, finishes the talisker whisky atlantic challenge credit ben duffy 2
Rowing

Irishman makes Ocean Rowing History, Gavan Hennigan Completes 5000km Solo Row Across the Atlantic Ocean

2nd February 2017
After 49 days on the water, Irishman Gavan Hennigan completed the 5,000km Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in style as he broke Irish and International Ocean Rowing Records. As Afloat.iereported earlier, the solo rower bravely held off the challenge of a…
New Marine-Themed CPD Course For Primary Teachers In Galway
Marine Science

New Marine-Themed CPD Course For Primary Teachers In Galway

2nd February 2017
#MarineScience - The Explorers Education Programme has recently launched a free continuous professional development (CPD) course for primary school teachers in the West of Ireland, which can be carried out during Croke Park hours. The new CPD course provides an…

