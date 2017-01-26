Ireland's sailing, boating & maritime magazine

Stena Europe recently returned to Rosslare-Fishguard duties is the operators first ferry on the Irish Sea to receive the new corporate strapline during a refit at H&W, Belfast
Ferry

Ship Strapline for Stena Europe A First for Irish Sea Ferry Fleet

26th January 2017
#ShipStrapline - Stena Europe may be the oldest ferry in the operator’s Irish Sea fleet of seven ships, but the 1981 built vessel has emerged fresh from dry-docking as the first to sport a new livery strapline, writes Jehan Ashmore.…
Francis Joyon and his crew sailed the 22,461 theoretical miles in 40 days, 23 hours, 30 minutes and 30 seconds, at an average speed of 22.84 knots.
Offshore

The IDEC SPORT Maxi Trimaran Finishes in Record Time

26th January 2017
The Maxi Trimaran IDEC SPORT sailed by Francis Joyon, Clément Surtel, Alex Pella, Bernard Stamm, Gwénolé Gahinet and Sébastien Audigane won the Jules Verne Trophy, the outright round the world sailing record, this morning. They crossed the finish at 0749hrs…
Finn Lynch competing at the Miami Sailing World Cup this week
Tokyo 2020

Miami Sailing World Cup Proves Testing For Ireland's Finn Lynch

26th January 2017
Laser sailor Finn Lynch will be disappointed with the opening salvo of his 2020 Tokyo campaign at the 2017 World Series Cup Miami this week. After four races sailed the Carlow solo sailor, from the National Yacht Club in Dun…
The arrival home of Jean-Pierre Dick (FRA), skipper of St-Michel Virbac, fourth in the sailing circumnavigation solo race Vendee Globe, in Les Sables d'Olonne, France today
Vendee Globe

Three Vendee Globe Skipper Finish Within Three Hours

25th January 2017
Vendée Globe history was made today when three solo skippers crossed the finish line at one after the other within three hours of each other, the closest finish between a trio of boats since the solo non stop around the…
‘Think Before You Flush’ Initiative Adds More Communities
Coastal Notes

‘Think Before You Flush’ Initiative Adds More Communities

25th January 2017
Clean Coasts partnered with Irish Water, for the second year running, launch the ‘Think Before You Flush’ Community Initiative. This programme aims to tackle the problems sanitary products can cause our waste water network and marine environment if flushed down…
Marine Institute’s 2017 Work Experience Programme Calls For Student Bursars
Marine Science

Marine Institute’s 2017 Work Experience Programme Calls For Student Bursars

25th January 2017
#MarineScience - The Marine Institute is inviting students to apply for a number of work placement bursaries in many exciting areas for the summer of 2017. The Marine Institute Bursary Scholarship Scheme is worth €275 per week for an eight-…
Patrick Gougeon new CEO of OpenHydro
Power From the Sea

OpenHydro appoints new Chief Executive

25th January 2017
OpenHydro, the Irish based tidal energy company and part of DCNS Energies, has appointed Mr Patrick Gougeon as their new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment signals the company’s ongoing drive towards commercialisation of its tidal technology and follows the launch…
Tender For New ‘Umbrella Brand’ For Ireland’s Marine Sector
News Update

Tender For New ‘Umbrella Brand’ For Ireland’s Marine Sector

25th January 2017
#BlueEconomy - The Irish Maritime Development Office (IMDO) is inviting tenders for the supply of services to develop a new ‘umbrella style’ brand identity for Ireland’s ‘blue economy’. The new tender from the IMDO – the Government agency responsible for…
The River Dodder In Flood
Seascapes

The Rivers Dodder & Poddle – Podcast

25th January 2017
Hello there and welcome aboard this weeks edition of Seascapes the maritime programme, this week writer and broadcaster Hugh Oram on the River Dodder and we have a copy of “The Rivers Dodder and Poddle – Mills, Storms, Droughts and…
Seán Kelly MEP
Fishing

MEP Kelly Appointed to EU Fisheries Committee

25th January 2017
Seán Kelly MEP has this week been appointed to the European Parliament's Committee on Fisheries. The Ireland South MEP, is Ireland's only Member of the International Trade Committee, which will complement his latest appointment: "Ireland exports seafood to 80 countries…
There are fears that the Larsen C ice shelf, almost as big as County Cork, could break off
Island Nation

The Forgotten Ballinacurra Finder of Antarctica

25th January 2017
In the proud annals of Irish explorers there is a forgotten name and it surprises me that so few Irish people know about him. When I have mentioned the name of Edward Bransfield, very few have had any knowledge of…
People attending a public meeting on the proposed development at Bulloch Harbour, Dalkey earlier this month.
Dublin Bay

Objections of Nearly 300 to Bulloch Harbour Development Plan

25th January 2017
#BullochHarbour - Submissions totalling 283 writes The Irish Times have been filed on a controversial development proposed for one of south Dublin’s most popular coastal inlets. The Bulloch Harbour planning application would see a mixed-use development of commercial and residential…
Three superstars – Darina Allen, Annalise Murphy and Rachel Allen at Ballymaloe Cookery School this week
Annalise Murphy

Annalise Cooking Up A Storm At Ballymaloe...

25th January 2017
How do you relax after the most intense year of your life, in which the highlight was winning an Olympic Silver Medal racing a Laser Radial at the incredibly demanding sailing venue of Rio de Janeiro? Well, you do something different…
IDEC Sport – The record to beat: 45 days, 13 hours, 42 minutes, 53 seconds
Offshore

IDEC Sport : Full Speed Ahead To Ushant

25th January 2017
200 miles south of the Azores, IDEC SPORT is starting the final stretch of her round the world voyage in favourable winds, which they have managed to pick up, getting the timing just right ahead of a front associated with…
Carlingford marina in Co Louth is a day’s sail from Dublin, Belfast, The Isle of Man and some parts of England’s west coast
Irish Marinas

Carlingford Marina Offers Berthage Fees Savings Up to 39%

25th January 2017
PROMOTED: Berthage Fees at Carlingford Marina in County Louth are among the most competitive on the East Coast of Ireland, with an annual term costing €265 per metre, according to Carlingford marina manager Jonathan Moneley. Moneley is basing his pricing on…
Gavan Hennigan
Rowing

American Oarsmen Cutting Into Hennigan's Lead

24th January 2017
#Rowing: Solo rower Gavan Hennigan is in a battle to hold off the three-man boat American Oarsmen in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. Two boats have finished the race from the Canaries to Antigua and Hennigan leads the nine boats…
Top Rowers Pull Together for Pieta House
Rowing

Top Rowers Pull Together for Pieta House

24th January 2017
#Rowing: A group of Ireland’s top rowers are hosting a special charity event this Sunday. The Run to Row at the National Rowing Centre in Farran Woods park in Cork is being held to raise funds for Pieta House, the…
Bottlenose dolphins are a regular delight for wildlife spotters around Ireland's coast
Marine Wildlife

Whales & Dolphins Dominate New Atlas Of Irish Mammals

24th January 2017
#MarineWildlife - Ireland’s whales and dolphins feature in a new atlas of the country’s wildlife, as The Irish Times reports. The Atlas of Mammals in Ireland 2010-2015, published by the National Biodiversity Data Centre, maps the distribution of 77 mammal…
Last year’s European Championships at Lage Vaart in Almere, Netherlands
Angling

Irish Anglers Needed For Coarse Fishing Teams Headed Abroad

24th January 2017
#Angling - Tuesday 31 January is the deadline for anglers across the island of Ireland to express their interest in joining one of two teams prepping for international competitions this year. As the Belfast Telegraph reports, the National Coarse Fishing…
W M Nixon will claim in Galway Bay SC on Wednesday February 1st that Irish sailors led the revolutionary changeover to Bermudan rig
Galway Harbour

Afloat's WM Nixon Will Tell Galway Sailors That Irish Were First To Leave Gaff Rig

24th January 2017
Afloat.ie’s W M “Winkie” Nixon will be talking the talk at Galway Bay Sailing Club’s mid-week gathering at 8pm on Wednesday, February 1st in the re-vamped clubhouse at Rinville in Oranmore, and all are welcome. The hospitable GBSC clubhouse is…

