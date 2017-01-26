Latest Stories
Ship Strapline for Stena Europe A First for Irish Sea Ferry Fleet26th January 2017
#ShipStrapline - Stena Europe may be the oldest ferry in the operator’s Irish Sea fleet of seven ships, but the 1981 built vessel has emerged fresh from dry-docking as the first to sport a new livery strapline, writes Jehan Ashmore.…
The IDEC SPORT Maxi Trimaran Finishes in Record Time26th January 2017
The Maxi Trimaran IDEC SPORT sailed by Francis Joyon, Clément Surtel, Alex Pella, Bernard Stamm, Gwénolé Gahinet and Sébastien Audigane won the Jules Verne Trophy, the outright round the world sailing record, this morning. They crossed the finish at 0749hrs…
Miami Sailing World Cup Proves Testing For Ireland's Finn Lynch26th January 2017
Laser sailor Finn Lynch will be disappointed with the opening salvo of his 2020 Tokyo campaign at the 2017 World Series Cup Miami this week. After four races sailed the Carlow solo sailor, from the National Yacht Club in Dun…
Three Vendee Globe Skipper Finish Within Three Hours25th January 2017
Vendée Globe history was made today when three solo skippers crossed the finish line at one after the other within three hours of each other, the closest finish between a trio of boats since the solo non stop around the…
‘Think Before You Flush’ Initiative Adds More Communities25th January 2017
Clean Coasts partnered with Irish Water, for the second year running, launch the ‘Think Before You Flush’ Community Initiative. This programme aims to tackle the problems sanitary products can cause our waste water network and marine environment if flushed down…
#MarineScience - The Marine Institute is inviting students to apply for a number of work placement bursaries in many exciting areas for the summer of 2017. The Marine Institute Bursary Scholarship Scheme is worth €275 per week for an eight-…
OpenHydro appoints new Chief Executive25th January 2017
OpenHydro, the Irish based tidal energy company and part of DCNS Energies, has appointed Mr Patrick Gougeon as their new Chief Executive Officer. The appointment signals the company’s ongoing drive towards commercialisation of its tidal technology and follows the launch…
Tender For New ‘Umbrella Brand’ For Ireland’s Marine Sector25th January 2017
#BlueEconomy - The Irish Maritime Development Office (IMDO) is inviting tenders for the supply of services to develop a new ‘umbrella style’ brand identity for Ireland’s ‘blue economy’. The new tender from the IMDO – the Government agency responsible for…
The Rivers Dodder & Poddle – Podcast25th January 2017
Hello there and welcome aboard this weeks edition of Seascapes the maritime programme, this week writer and broadcaster Hugh Oram on the River Dodder and we have a copy of “The Rivers Dodder and Poddle – Mills, Storms, Droughts and…
MEP Kelly Appointed to EU Fisheries Committee25th January 2017
Seán Kelly MEP has this week been appointed to the European Parliament's Committee on Fisheries. The Ireland South MEP, is Ireland's only Member of the International Trade Committee, which will complement his latest appointment: "Ireland exports seafood to 80 countries…
The Forgotten Ballinacurra Finder of Antarctica25th January 2017
In the proud annals of Irish explorers there is a forgotten name and it surprises me that so few Irish people know about him. When I have mentioned the name of Edward Bransfield, very few have had any knowledge of…
Objections of Nearly 300 to Bulloch Harbour Development Plan25th January 2017
#BullochHarbour - Submissions totalling 283 writes The Irish Times have been filed on a controversial development proposed for one of south Dublin’s most popular coastal inlets. The Bulloch Harbour planning application would see a mixed-use development of commercial and residential…
Annalise Cooking Up A Storm At Ballymaloe...25th January 2017
How do you relax after the most intense year of your life, in which the highlight was winning an Olympic Silver Medal racing a Laser Radial at the incredibly demanding sailing venue of Rio de Janeiro? Well, you do something different…
IDEC Sport : Full Speed Ahead To Ushant25th January 2017
200 miles south of the Azores, IDEC SPORT is starting the final stretch of her round the world voyage in favourable winds, which they have managed to pick up, getting the timing just right ahead of a front associated with…
Carlingford Marina Offers Berthage Fees Savings Up to 39%25th January 2017
PROMOTED: Berthage Fees at Carlingford Marina in County Louth are among the most competitive on the East Coast of Ireland, with an annual term costing €265 per metre, according to Carlingford marina manager Jonathan Moneley. Moneley is basing his pricing on…
American Oarsmen Cutting Into Hennigan's Lead24th January 2017
#Rowing: Solo rower Gavan Hennigan is in a battle to hold off the three-man boat American Oarsmen in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. Two boats have finished the race from the Canaries to Antigua and Hennigan leads the nine boats…
Top Rowers Pull Together for Pieta House24th January 2017
#Rowing: A group of Ireland’s top rowers are hosting a special charity event this Sunday. The Run to Row at the National Rowing Centre in Farran Woods park in Cork is being held to raise funds for Pieta House, the…
Whales & Dolphins Dominate New Atlas Of Irish Mammals24th January 2017
#MarineWildlife - Ireland’s whales and dolphins feature in a new atlas of the country’s wildlife, as The Irish Times reports. The Atlas of Mammals in Ireland 2010-2015, published by the National Biodiversity Data Centre, maps the distribution of 77 mammal…
Irish Anglers Needed For Coarse Fishing Teams Headed Abroad24th January 2017
#Angling - Tuesday 31 January is the deadline for anglers across the island of Ireland to express their interest in joining one of two teams prepping for international competitions this year. As the Belfast Telegraph reports, the National Coarse Fishing…
Afloat's WM Nixon Will Tell Galway Sailors That Irish Were First To Leave Gaff Rig24th January 2017
Afloat.ie’s W M “Winkie” Nixon will be talking the talk at Galway Bay Sailing Club’s mid-week gathering at 8pm on Wednesday, February 1st in the re-vamped clubhouse at Rinville in Oranmore, and all are welcome. The hospitable GBSC clubhouse is…