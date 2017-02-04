Latest Stories
Topper Winter Champs at Royal Cork Yacht Club Dominated By Northern Ireland Sailors (Photo Gallery Here!)5th February 2017
Erin McIlwaine from Newcastle in Co Down leapfrogged overnight leader Conor Horgan of Royal Cork Yacht Club to take the win at the inaugural Topper Winter Championships held at Crosshaven in Cork Harbour this weekend writes Bob Bateman. Erin also…
Frosty Start to Frostbite Sailing at Kinsale Yacht Club5th February 2017
29 hardy entrants in 3 fleets were on the start line today for the first day of the Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series kindly sponsored by Osean74 writes Michelle Kennelly. The marina was white with frost as the Squibbers slid…
Ireland’s Six Fishery Harbour Centres & Small Harbours Get €28m In Funding For Capital Projects5th February 2017
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, today announced details of a €28m Capital Investment Package for the ongoing development of Ireland’s Local Authority owned small harbour network. (see Table 1 below for details)In announcing the…
Salmon Angling Drought Finally Ends As Ireland Sees First Catch-Free January On Record5th February 2017
#Angling - Angling enthusiasts fear for the health of Ireland’s salmon stocks after the first ever catch-less January since records began, according to the Belfast Telegraph. Dubliner Ronan O’Connor landed Ireland’s first salmon of 2017, a seven-pounder, on the Blackwater…
Thunder Child Takes On Storm Doris In Cork Harbour5th February 2017
#ThunderChild - Storm Doris’s high winds on Thursday (2 February) made the perfect conditions for testing Safehaven Marine’s latest state-of-the-art naval patrol vessel in Cork Harbour, as the Irish Examiner reports. Test pilot Ciaran Monks was at the helm of…
Woman Airlifted To Hospital After Injury At Lough Gur5th February 2017
#Rescue - Shannon’s Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter airlifted an injured woman to hospital from the shores of Lough Gur yesterday evening (Saturday 4 February). As BreakingNews.ie reports, the woman had been walking with family next to the Co Limerick…
#Old&New – Fresh from annual dry-docking is Isle of Inishmore of Irish Ferries, that recently resumed Rosslare-Pembroke duties, writes Jehan Ashmore. The 31,000 gross tonnage cruiseferry had undergone routine maintenance work at A&P Falmouth, Cornwall. This year marks 20 years…
Dun Laoghaire Bicentenary Sailing Regatta Takes on Interesting New Acts4th February 2017
With some visionary thinking by Cathy MacAleavey in her capacity as chief of the sub-committee organising the Classics, Traditional and Old Gaffers section of the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta & Harbour Bicentenary Festival from June 6th to 9th, the scope…
'We Must Talk About Cruiser Racing' – ICRA Conference in Limerick4th February 2017
This year’s Irish Cruiser Racing Association Annual Conference will take place at the Castletroy Park Hotel in Limerick on Saturday 4th March from 10.30. Under the heading ‘We Must Talk about Cruiser Racing’ this year’s conference promises to be an…
Marine Notice: Hi-Line Protocols For Helicopter SAR Assistance3rd February 2017
#MarineNotice - The latest Marine Notice from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport (DTTAS) details the proper hi-line protocols when receiving assistance from a search and rescue helicopter. The notice follows the findings of last year’s MCIB report into…
Public Consultation On River Erne Trout Conservation Byelaw3rd February 2017
#Angling - Inland Fisheries Ireland is seeking submissions from angling enthusiasts and other interested parties in relation to a proposal to introduce a byelaw to: Introduce a minimum takeable size limit for trout of 30cm (12”). Introduce a bag limit…
Galway Earmarked For Hyperbaric Therapy Centre3rd February 2017
#Diving - Planning permission is being sought for a new hyperbaric therapy centre in Galway city centre, as Galway Bay FM reports. Regularly used for the treatment of damaged body tissues, hyperbaric facilities are also key to the treatment of…
NI Scientists Head Whale & Dolphin ‘Listening’ Project3rd February 2017
#MarineScience - Scientists from Northern Ireland will lead a new project monitoring whale and dolphin sounds off the Scottish and Irish coasts, as BBC News reports. The scheme led by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) will see a network…
Youghal RNLI Assists Two On Fishing Vessel In First 2017 Callout3rd February 2017
#RNLI - Youghal RNLI came to the assistance of two people last weekend after their fishing vessel got into difficulty off the Cork coast. The volunteer crew was requested to launch their inshore lifeboat last Saturday (27 January) at 3.55pm…
Afloat's Sailors of the Year Celebrate at the RDS – Seascapes Podcast3rd February 2017
“Hello and welcome aboard this week’s edition of Seascapes your maritime programme, this week a full report from last weekend’s Afloat.ie Volvo – Irish Sailing Association Annual Awards at the Royal Dublin Society Concert Hall in Ballsbridge, we’ll bring you…
Trading Cowes Pair Call to East Coast Ports3rd February 2017
#TradingCowes – A pair of short-sea traders based at Cowes, Isle of Wight have called to two Irish east coast ports that are some 30 nautical miles apart, writes Jehan Ashmore. Vedette is docked in Dublin Port while at Wicklow…
Hosford & Thomson Are Afloat.ie 'Sailors of the Month for January'3rd February 2017
Back in the Autumn of 2015, the CEO of Alex Thomson Racing, Stewart Hosford of Cork Harbour, had just received news that the very new IMOCA 60 Hugo Boss, with Thomson on board testing his latest craft to the limit,…
Husky Heads Home from Howth Harbour3rd February 2017
#Towage – Alpha Marine’s tug-workboat Husky headed to her homeport of Wicklow Port this morning having been at Howth Boatyard, writes Jehan Ashmore. The robust looking Belfast registered 8 tonnes bollard pull tug had used the boat-haul or ‘Synchrolift’ facility…
Council Confirms Risk Assessment On Dun Laoghaire Harbour Transfer3rd February 2017
#PortTransfer - The Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (DRCoCo) executive will undertake a full risk assessment into the transfer of ownership of Dun Laoghaire Harbour to the local authority, it has emerged. The assessment process will aim to identify the best…
Sailor of the Year Annalise Murphy Leads the Charge for Moth Womens' World Championship Honours3rd February 2017
Afloat.ie's Sailor of the Year, Annalise Murphy, the 2016 Laser Radial Olympic Silver Medallist and 2014 Women's Moth World Champion, leads the charge in the growing women's fleet of this year's Moth World Championships scheduled for Malcesine, Italy. Murphy's Rio…