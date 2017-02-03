Latest Stories
Marine Notice: Hi-Line Protocols For Helicopter SAR Assistance3rd February 2017
#MarineNotice - The latest Marine Notice from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport (DTTAS) details the proper hi-line protocols when receiving assistance from a search and rescue helicopter. The notice follows the findings of last year’s MCIB report into…
Public Consultation On River Erne Trout Conservation Byelaw3rd February 2017
#Angling - Inland Fisheries Ireland is seeking submissions from angling enthusiasts and other interested parties in relation to a proposal to introduce a byelaw to: Introduce a minimum takeable size limit for trout of 30cm (12”). Introduce a bag limit…
Galway Earmarked For Hyperbaric Therapy Centre3rd February 2017
#Diving - Planning permission is being sought for a new hyperbaric therapy centre in Galway city centre, as Galway Bay FM reports. Regularly used for the treatment of damaged body tissues, hyperbaric facilities are also key to the treatment of…
NI Scientists Head Whale & Dolphin ‘Listening’ Project3rd February 2017
#MarineScience - Scientists from Northern Ireland will lead a new project monitoring whale and dolphin sounds off the Scottish and Irish coasts, as BBC News reports. The scheme led by the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI) will see a network…
Youghal RNLI Assists Two On Fishing Vessel In First 2017 Callout3rd February 2017
#RNLI - Youghal RNLI came to the assistance of two people last weekend after their fishing vessel got into difficulty off the Cork coast. The volunteer crew was requested to launch their inshore lifeboat last Saturday (27 January) at 3.55pm…
Afloat's Sailors of the Year Celebrate at the RDS – Seascapes Podcast3rd February 2017
“Hello and welcome aboard this week’s edition of Seascapes your maritime programme, this week a full report from last weekend’s Afloat.ie Volvo – Irish Sailing Association Annual Awards at the Royal Dublin Society Concert Hall in Ballsbridge, we’ll bring you…
Trading Cowes Pair Call to East Coast Ports3rd February 2017
#TradingCowes – A pair of short-sea traders based at Cowes, Isle of Wight have called to two Irish east coast ports that are some 30 nautical miles apart, writes Jehan Ashmore. Vedette is docked in Dublin Port while at Wicklow…
Hosford & Thomson Are Afloat.ie 'Sailors of the Month for January'3rd February 2017
Back in the Autumn of 2015, the CEO of Alex Thomson Racing, Stewart Hosford of Cork Harbour, had just received news that the very new IMOCA 60 Hugo Boss, with Thomson on board testing his latest craft to the limit,…
Husky Heads Home from Howth Harbour3rd February 2017
#Towage – Alpha Marine’s tug-workboat Husky headed to her homeport of Wicklow Port this morning having been at Howth Boatyard, writes Jehan Ashmore. The robust looking Belfast registered 8 tonnes bollard pull tug had used the boat-haul or ‘Synchrolift’ facility…
Council Confirms Risk Assessment On Dun Laoghaire Harbour Transfer3rd February 2017
#PortTransfer - The Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (DRCoCo) executive will undertake a full risk assessment into the transfer of ownership of Dun Laoghaire Harbour to the local authority, it has emerged. The assessment process will aim to identify the best…
Sailor of the Year Annalise Murphy Leads the Charge for Moth Womens' World Championship Honours3rd February 2017
Afloat.ie's Sailor of the Year, Annalise Murphy, the 2016 Laser Radial Olympic Silver Medallist and 2014 Women's Moth World Champion, leads the charge in the growing women's fleet of this year's Moth World Championships scheduled for Malcesine, Italy. Murphy's Rio…
Waves Crash Over Great South Wall at Poolbeg on Dublin Bay3rd February 2017
As Ireland braces itself for stormy conditions next week, photographer John Coveney captured waves breaking over the Great South Wall at Poolbeg on Dublin Bay during yesterday's Southeasterly Gale. Met Eireann say South to southwest winds will continue to occasionally…
2017 Fireball Europeans & Nationals at Lyme Regis Sailing Club2nd February 2017
The UK Fireball class in association with Lyme Regis sailing club have opened entries for the 2017 Fireball Europeans & Nationals. The first round of early entry closes on the 19th March for an event scheduled for 18th-25th August. The…
Yacht Race Judges Sit For Dinner At The National Yacht Club2nd February 2017
The Dublin Judges Group is an informal grouping of ISA Judges (and would-be judges) in the Greater Dublin area. The group provides a useful service for clubs, classes by transmitting their requests for judges to man protest committees for events.…
Fireballs Find Out About Vagaries of Forecasting2nd February 2017
In the build-up to last weekend’s Fireball racing at the DMYC Frostbites, the forecast from Thursday on XCWeather suggested it might not be possible to get a race in, but by early Sunday morning the forecast was down to 12…
RNLI & Irish Coast Guard Urge Public to ‘Respect the Water’ As Poor Weather Hits the Coast2nd February 2017
The Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI are urging everyone to ‘Be Aware’ and ‘Respect the Water’ in the wake of recent warnings of poor weather hitting the Irish coast. While severe storms and flooding are highlighted nationally, people can…
Celebrating 30 Years of Irish Rail, Operators of Rosslare Europort2nd February 2017
#Rail&Sail – Rosslare Europort is a unique Irish port as the Co. Wexford harbour is operated by state-owned Irish Rail (Iarnród Éireann) which today celebrates its 30th anniversary, writes Jehan Ashmore. Irish Rail was established on 2 February 1987 and…
‘Connecting Ships, Ports & People’ On World Maritime Day2nd February 2017
#WorldMaritimeDay - ‘Connecting Ships, Ports and People’ is the theme of this year’s World Maritime Day on Thursday 28 September. Discussing the place of the International Maritime Organization (IOM) in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, IOM secretary-general Kitack Lim…
Irishman makes Ocean Rowing History, Gavan Hennigan Completes 5000km Solo Row Across the Atlantic Ocean2nd February 2017
After 49 days on the water, Irishman Gavan Hennigan completed the 5,000km Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in style as he broke Irish and International Ocean Rowing Records. As Afloat.iereported earlier, the solo rower bravely held off the challenge of a…
New Marine-Themed CPD Course For Primary Teachers In Galway2nd February 2017
#MarineScience - The Explorers Education Programme has recently launched a free continuous professional development (CPD) course for primary school teachers in the West of Ireland, which can be carried out during Croke Park hours. The new CPD course provides an…